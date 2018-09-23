Another twist has been added into the ongoing collation of results of Osun gubernatorial election as a man alleged to be an official of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, identified as Salau Mutiu Kolawole, has reportedly admitted tearing the results sheet of the Ayedaade local government where the PDP is claiming that 1000 votes have been slashed from the total number of votes it scored in the area.

Some media reports had indicated that the figure declared at the collation centre and recorded in the form EC60E showed that PDP scored 10836 votes while APC clinched 10861 votes.

But on Sunday morning, 9836 was declared for PDP at the State Collation Centre in Osogbo, leading to challenge of the result by the agent of the PDP.

Following the challenge, the state returning officer asked the PDP agent and the returning officer for the local government to work together to reconcile the figures.

But while this was going on, Mutiu was dragged into the collation centre by a member of PDP.

Mutiu who was described as an INEC administrative officer told journalists that he was arrested while tearing off the original sheet, which, according to him, has the original figure of 10836 votes, from the INEC local government office.

He said he tore the result sheet on instruction of a superior officer.

Mutiu also said he had the original copy of the results which he said he attempted to shred.

But he was prevented from being dragged inside the collation centre by the Police who have now taken custody Mutiu.

Meanwhile, PDP is insisting that the result from the local government must be corrected to reflect what it believed was its real score in the election.