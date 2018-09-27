Osun State Broadcasting Cooperation (OSBC) reporter, Tosin Oladokun , and Kaftan Television crew led by Jude Ochinma were attacked early Thursday morning by suspected hoodlums in Ward 5 Alekuwodo, Osogbo, where the governorship rerun was conducted.

The hoodlums reportedly damaged the OSBC official vehicle and seriously wounded the crew on official assignment to cover the exercise.

Kaftan TV reporter and his crew were hit with machete until they slipped into coma.

Security agents in the area including military personnel however dislodged the suspected thugs who laid siege at Akindeko market but were unable to arrest the culprits.

Osun chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Acting Chairman, Kehinde Ayantunji, who was at the polling unit at the time of the attack confirmed the incident.

He said the police intervened swiftly but were unable to apprehend the culprits, who fled when the police stormed the scene of the attack.

He described the action as regrettable and condemnable, saying media must not at any time be the victim of electoral violence.

Ayantunji said the environment appeared more tensed and called the security agents to double their efforts in protecting the media and other personnel on election duty.