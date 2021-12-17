Osun election: Senator Adeleke submits expression of interest form

Senator Ademola Adeleke, aspiring to become the next governor of Osun State has submitted his nomination and expression of interest form at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretariat in Abuja.

Adeleke, who fell to Gboyega Oyetola during the 2018 governorship election in the state. submitted his form on Thursday.

The aspiring governor expressed confidence while submitting his form that the new PDP leadership will return the party to power in the coming elections.

Senator Adeleke also held a closed-door meeting with leaders of the party which included the National Deputy Chairman South, Ambassador Taofeeq Arapaja.

At the meeting, Adeleke said that his aspiration to contest the gubernatorial election again in 2022 is to conclude the struggle he began in 2018 and to ensure victory in the rescue mission agenda.

He revealed that his four-point agenda would prioritize industrialization and target export.

The social programme will focus on skill-based education, sustainable healthcare, job creation, agricultural scheme, skill acquisition for youths and engagement projects.

While expressing appreciation for the massive support he got from the people in 2018, he assured them that help is on the way.

“I am back to seek a fresh mandate in our collective struggle for good governance.

“To our party men and women, we seek their mandate to lead the party to victory next year. We are ready on all accounts to provide purposeful candidacy. With God and people, we will take over Osun state next year.”