The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke says he has been vindicated by the recent judgement of the appeal court.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had on Thursday set aside an earlier ruling of a Federal High Court that nullified Adeleke’s candidacy over alleged falsification of his secondary school credentials.

Adeleke was accused of submitting falsified WAEC certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Adeleke, while reacting in a statement by his Special Aide, Olawale Rasheed, expressed his happiness, saying “his image and credibility have been saved from the calculated smear campaign.”

Adeleke said that he was a victim of power mongers who wanted to tarnish his image.

The statement added, “I am happy to read the judgement which confirmed and established the truth. I forged no certificate or testimonial.

“I fulfil the constitutional requirements to contest elections. I am a law abiding honest politician who is a victim of power mongers who think the way to retain the stolen mandate is to tarnish my image.

“I thank the judiciary for rescuing me and good people of Osun State. The goal of my detractors was to paint me in the worst of the image. Today, I am vindicated.”