United States Consul General in Lagos F. John Bray, who was in Osogbo to monitor the rerun election, has described the process as credible.

He said he did not observe any malpractices or violations of the Electoral Act in Unit 17, Ward 5 where the rerun election took place.

Bray was at the unit from morning when voting started till result was announced at about 3.50pm.

Asked about his observations, he said: “The process has been credible.”

On allegations that some voters were denied access to some units by thugs, Bray said: “There are things going on in six other units. I cannot comment on those things.

“I’m here as an observer today. All I can talk about is what’s in front of me. And today in Osogbo its working fine.

“At this polling unit things have been going on pretty well today. No problem with card readers; people have been orderly.

“We have party agents here from all the political parties. I’m not hearing a lot of complaints. I haven’t seen any vote buying here.”

On why he was there personally to monitor the election, Bray said it was due to the importance the United States attaches to democratic processes.

“The United States is interested in democracy, because we’re a democratic country. So, we always support elections and democracy in Nigeria.

“I observe all the elections personally and I was here last week,” he said.

On how he rates the performance of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Bray said: “From what I’ve seen so far in Osogbo, INEC’s performance is fine.”

Bray, who was at the unit when gunshots were fired around noon, praised the security agencies for preventing any disruptions.

“There was someone who tried to disrupt the poll. They quickly got the unit back to order. The Police and security services came together.

“There was somebody trying to upset the balance, but he didn’t,” Bray said.