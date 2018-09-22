The Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Mr. Najeem Salam, who voted at 9:58am in the state’s governorship election has stressed that his party, the All Progressive Congress have nothing to fear in Ejigbo as party faithful have been educated prior to the election.

Speaking with newsmen after casting his vote, Salam said, “So far, there is no security challenge, everything is going on smoothly.

“We’ve educated our voters and we are confident that we would win.”

Salam also encouraged other party faithful to conduct themselves in a good manner, stressing that the development of the state should be the people’s priority.

Meanwhile, a security operative of the NSCDC who preferred to be anonymous complained to newsmen that the much-publicised allowance of N50,000 due to them has been slashed to N15,000 by INEC.

“The original plan was that we were supposed to be given between N50,000 and N150,000, depending on our level. But as things stand now, some got N15,000, some N8,000 while some got N4,500,” he said.