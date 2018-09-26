Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, has declared Thursday a work-free day to enable residents of the state to go out and vote in the rerun election holding in seven polling units.

This is contained in a statement issued by the governor through his media aide, Mr Sola Fasure, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday.

The statement read, “The State Government of Osun has declared Thursday September 27, 2018 a public holiday throughout the state.

“This is to enable workers to participate in the rerun governorship election taking place in seven units in Ife-North, Ife-South, Orolu and Osogbo Local Government Areas of the State.