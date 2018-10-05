



Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, on Friday described leaders of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party who protested to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission over the conduct of the state governorship election as “mentally unstable.”

Aregbesola said this in an interview with State House correspondents shortly after he formally presented the Osun State governor-elect, Gboyega Oyetola, to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, were among the PDP leaders that staged a protest against the outcome of the election at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.