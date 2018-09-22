The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, has expressed satisfaction in the governorship election in Osun State.

He said this after casting his vote, alongside his wife, Kafayat and two sons at Polling Unit 002 in LA School, Popo in Boripe Local Government area of the state.

Oyetola said: “The process has been credible so far, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has been doing a good job. The people have been coming out to cast their votes without any intimidation. The Card Reader is working well, there has been no issue, the law enforcement agencies are doing their job, people are peaceful and I look forward to a credible election.”

Commenting on the reports he has gotten from other areas of the state, the APC governorship candidate said “it has been peaceful but we cannot rule out the possibility of a few skirmishes but by and large, the reports I have been hearing have not been too bad.”

Refuting claims of vote buying allegations, he said: “I don’t know anything about votes buying but here they are no buying votes and I have not seen anybody buying votes.”