The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Osun State Governorship Election, Mr Joshak Habila, has warned those planning to cause violence or rig the rerun governorship election holding in seven units in the state to stay away from the voting areas.

The DIG said this at a press conference he addressed together with the commandants of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps; Nigeria Immigration Service; Federal Road Safety Corps in Osogbo on Wednesday ahead of the supplementary poll.

He said eligible voters with permanent voter cards and duly accredited persons on election duty were the only persons that would be allowed to the units where the election would be conducted.

He said, “As law enforcement agencies, the police and other security agencies will not permit the breakdown of law and order. Those preparing for fire must be ready for the consequences of their actions.”