The Police Service Commission has rated the conduct of police officers on election duties in the Osun governorship election as largely satisfactory.

It stated that it monitored the police officers in 30 Local Government Areas of the state, noting that outside few isolated incidents, the conduct of the officers was impressive.

“The few isolated incidents included cases where the police officers were overwhelmed and ballot boxes snatched, inducements and inability to stop discreet vote-buying,” the PSC said in a statement by its spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani.

The Commission, however, commended the mobilization and deployment of Police Officers and the maintenance of peace and order at the polling units.

It noted that the personnel were also polite, approachable and largely adhered to the guidelines for election duties.

The commission said there was an average of four police officers per polling unit, complemented by officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps; Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Customs Service, Nigerian Prison Services, Federal Road Safety Corps and Department of State Security.

The PSC explained that it carried out the assignment in partnership with CLEEN Foundation and Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre.