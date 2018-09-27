Three persons have been arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force at the polling booth in Adewale Street, Ward 5, unit 17 Alekuwodo in Osogbo local government area of Osun State in the ongoing supplementary election.

The affected persons, a woman and two middle aged men, were allegedly in possession of voter cards belonging to other polling units.

Agents of some political parties had raised the alarm over the presence of the persons, whom they alleged were not registered voters in the unit.

However, security operatives intervened to bring the matter under control by taking the individuals away.

Also, some supporters of a particular political party in the state were arrested for being in possession of assorted charms and Indian hemp at a polling unit in Osogbo.

The suspects were whisked away by the police.