The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of three suspected vote buyers and sellers at the ongoing Osun State governorship election.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP, Jimoh Moshood, said the suspects are Muriat Olalekan a 61-year-old man of No 11, Oloya street and Hamzat Muniru a 65-year-old man of Molari compound.

Another suspect, a PDP chieftain Mr Adeagbo Wasiu, of ward 8 unit 9 Fiwasaye Area Osogbo was arrested for vote buying.

Mr Wasiu was searched and the sum of one hundred and sixteen thousand naira (116,000) was recovered from him.

Moshood explained that the deployment of Police Operatives from the Intelligence Unit of FCIID, IGP Monitoring Unit and the Intelligence Response Team of the Force is to gather intelligence, arrest and prosecute anyone caught attempting or in the act of vote buying or selling.

He said “the Police team on election duty at Iwo LGA of Osun State today, 22 September 2018 arrested Two (2) suspects in the act of vote buying and selling namely; 1) Muriat Olalekan ‘M’ 61Yrs and 2) Hamzat Muniru and the sum of Six Hundred and four Thousand N604,000.00 only was recovered from their possession”.

The police further noted that investigations are ongoing and the suspects will be arraigned in court after investigations are completed.