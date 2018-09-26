The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says 2,594 permanent voter cards (PVCs) were collected in the areas where the Osun rerun election will hold.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Saturday’s election inconclusive, saying the margin between the two leading candidates was not significant enough to declare a winner.

Ademola Adeleke, the PDP candidate, polled 254,698 votes ahead of Isiaka Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who had 254,345 votes, leaving a margin of 353.

The commission had announced that 3,498 votes were cancelled across seven polling units in four local government areas.

It, therefore, fixed a rerun for Thursday.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, Soji Adagunodo, PDP chairman in the state, warned INEC against manipulating the result of the election.

Adagunodo said his party was in possession of relevant information on all the polling units where the exercise would hold.

He added that voters turnout in the areas had never exceeded 51 percent.

“We are by this publication putting the General Public on notice as to the facts about the total number of Permanent Voters Cards collected as at the date when collection of PVCs ended,” he said.

“The INEC and the General Public should also note that average voters turnout had never exceeded 51% of those who collected their PVCs.

“We shall therefore be holding the INEC accountable for any deviation from these facts in the Supplementary election holding on Thursday.”