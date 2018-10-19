



The Peoples Democratic Party has demanded the immediate reconstitution of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday in Abuja said further delay would jeopardize the course of justice in the matter.

Ologbondiyan frowned at the disbanding of the panel by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachwa, saying it was a development, which, if not quickly addressed, would send a very bad signal on the integrity of the judiciary.

He said the party’s submission was predicated on reports that the All Progressives Congress had been mounting pressure on the judiciary to deny the PDP justice in the determination of the Osun State governorship election dispute at the tribunal.

Ologbondiyan said in the lawful effort of PDP to reclaim the mandate, the party duly filed its petition on October 15, 2018 in accordance with Section 285 (6) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which prescribed that judgment must be delivered on or before 180 days.

The PDP spokesman said that while the Independent National Electoral Commission was served, the APC and its candidate evaded service.

Ologbondiyan added in the statement: “Consequently, the PDP on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 applied for substituted service, which was slated for hearing Thursday, October 18, only to be informed that the panel has been disbanded on Wednesday without any reason and without providing a new panel to hear our matter.

“The President of the Court of Appeal should note that her disbanding of the panel without setting up a new one, goes to a deliberate attempt to prevent the PDP from serving the APC and its candidate and to meet the constitutional 180 days timeframe for the determination of the case at the tribunal.

“Election petition matters are sui generis, with specific timeframe allotted to various stages up to the final determination.

“The failure to set up a new panel to timeously hear our application for substituted service on APC and its candidate smacks of a shenanigan to deny our party full justice in the matter.

“The PDP, therefore, urges the President of the Court of Appeal not to bend to the proclivities of the APC and its candidate to bring the vouched reputation of the judiciary into a shameful disrepute, in their desperation to hold onto a stolen mandate.

“It is also imperative to state that the 2018 Osun Governorship election has become the interest of not only Nigerians but also the global community.

“As such, every institution that has a role in ensuring fairness and justice, particularly, the judiciary, must rise to its responsibility and not succumb to unlawful and anti-people predilections.”