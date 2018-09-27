Sixteen persons were on Thursday paraded by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Operations, Joseph Habila, over alleged involvement in irregularities in Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

The DIG, who was deployed by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to superintend over the election, paraded the suspects at the Osun State Police Command Headquarters in Osogbo.

Those paraded included Moshood Adejare, a Peoples Democratic Party House of Representatives aspirant in Orolu Federal Constituency; Oyelayo Dayo, PDP member in Orolu LGA; Olaoye Asimi, PDP member in Orolu LGA; and Raimi Taofeeq, Secretary of PDP in Orolu LGA.

Others were Gbenga Olapade, Charles Amibiogoiu, Ayomide Ayansola, Kayode Dada, Daramola Segun, Tunji Akinroyinmi, Kunle Adedeji, Habeeb Bahiru, Yisa Sodiq, Adeolu Bamijoko, Oladipo Samson and Adeolu Bamidele.

The spokesman of the Osun State Police Command, Folasade Odoro, in a statement said a Police team on stop and search duties at Orolu intercepted vehicles with the 16 persons on board in possession of customized Independent National Electoral Commission tags, face cap and jackets with the inscription: “INEC Osun 2018 Election Observer,” and PDP membership cards.

Odoro said he suspects were using the items to have easy access to restricted areas meant for personnel with due accreditation during the election.

She then said no accredited INEC observer was arrested or denied access to polling units.