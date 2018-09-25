The All Progressives Congress has accused the Peoples Democratic Party of buying up and cloning Permanent Voter Cards ahead of Thursday’s rerun governorship election in Osun State.

The party stated this in a statement by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena.

The statement said: “As a follow-up to our earlier statements on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) plans to rig Thursday’s Osun State governorship rerun election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has received fresh reports from our field agents on the ongoing cloning of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) by PDP agents.

“We view this development as bizarre and a sign of the desperation of the PDP to takeover Osun State by all illegal means.

“While we call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to urgently investigate the development and promptly arrest persons behind the cloning, we strongly advise INEC to ensure that its voters register is not tampered with.

“Also, we call on INEC and security agencies to speak publicly on measures being taken to stop the ongoing vote buying by PDP agents which has become widespread in the State.

“We call for calm in the face of the already tense situation caused the PDP’s now public rigging plot. The Osun electorate must remain alert and resist any plot to subvert the people’s will and manipulate the rerun election.

“Commendably, the police already have in its custody a PDP stalwart who led other PDP leaders to buy up voters cards ahead of Thursday’s governorship rerun. There however remains much to be done to ensure the credibility of the forthcoming rerun election.”