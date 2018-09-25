The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the immediate resignation of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

According to a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary on Tuesday, the demand followed the alleged role of the INEC chairman in the “fraudulent manipulations that characterized the September 22, 2018, Osun State Governorship election”.

The PDP also called for the resignation of the INEC Director of Operations, Mrs Amina Zakari, who, according to them, was also in charge of the Information Communication Technology (ICT) Department, where the election results were altered to favour the APC.

It also stated that it had documentary evidence of how the malpractices were done, adding that by declaring the election inconclusive, it had lost confidence in Professor Yakubu.

“With INEC’s fraudulent conduct in the Osun Governorship election, and approval that a concluded election be declared inconclusive, the PDP and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians no longer have confidence in Prof. Yakubu.

“It is completely inexcusable that Prof. Yakubu presides over an atrocious and compromised electoral umpire that manipulates electoral processes, doctors figures, allocates fictitious votes and subverts the will of the people in an election,” the PDP said.