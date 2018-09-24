The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday accused the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Basiru Ajibola, of masterminding the series of violent attacks on leaders and members of the party in Osogbo Local Government.

In a statement by the chairman of the party in the state, Mr. Soji Adagunodo, said that a leader of the party, Alhaji Fatai Diekola, was allegedly attacked by thugs and later abducted by security personnel on the instruction of Ajibola around Alekuwodo area of Osogbo.

According to him, “Osun PDP wishes to draw the attention of the Inspector General of Police (IG), the Director General of the State Security Service and members of the public to the series of violent attacks on leaders and members of our party in Osogbo Local Government in the last few hours.”

Adagunodo noted that Diekola had gone to meet with party members in Ward 5 area of Osogbo ahead of the supplementary election ordered by the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC).

He stated: “Several other members of the PDP were injured in the attack as the thugs and security agents, civil defence personnel in particular, shot sporadically into the air. As we write, the whereabouts of Alhaji Diekola is unknown.

“Basiru Ajibola is notorious for acts of violence and had boasted severally that the supplementary election would be a walk over in Unit 17 of Osogbo Local Government because PDP members and supporters would not be allowed anywhere near the voting centre on the day of election.”

The party therefore called on the IG and Director General of the DSS to take swift action against the sponsors and perpetrators of violence to safeguard the fragile peace in the state.