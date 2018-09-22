Various party agents in some polling units in Ifon and Ilobu have lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission for ensuring the placement of polling booths in such a way as to prevent voters showing their ballots to politicians.

At Unit 4 Ward 3, Ifon Osun in Orolu Local Government Area, our correspondent observed that the polling booth was located where nobody could see where voters marked on the ballot paper.

Voters were also not allowed to take their phones into the voting cubicles to prevent snapping of the ballot to claim money afterward.

Some of the party agents: Nurein Akinola, who represented Peoples Democratic Party, Jimoh Akeem from the All Progressives Congress and Muritala Olasupo of the Social Democratic Party said the arrangement was good to prevent the inducement of voters.

Also, the Chairman, Osun State House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Mr Kamil Oyedele, said the process was transparent.

He said, “There is no fight here, we are all one irrespective of parties. The process is transparent and we pray it will continue like this till the end.”