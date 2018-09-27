Three members of the Nigerian Bar Association Observer group have been arrested by policemen at Ifon on their way to monitor the rerun election in some of the units in Orolu Local Government Area.

One of the lawyers, Mrs Abibat Oriekun, told newsmen after her release that the policemen stopped their car they introduced themselves to them with their INEC accreditation but they insisted on taking them to the police station in the town.

Oriekun, who said she had spent 23 years at the bar said the policemen shouted at them.

She said they met one Commissioner of Police she identified as Ali Janga, who she claimed asked them to be taken to the INEC office.

Oriekun said, ” Luckily, we saw Festus Okoye, they came to collect materials and he identified us as observers and we were released.”