A former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Maurice Iwu, has dismissed as false and mischievous reports quoting him as rebuking INEC for declaring Saturday’s Osun governorship election inconclusive.

Iwu said he neither spoke to any journalist nor issued a statement on the election.

In a statement, yesterday, Iwu said he was shocked that people could spread falsehood using his name.

“Please this is fake news. I have never issued any statement on electoral process and INEC since 2010. This is reckless journalism.”

The former INEC boss lamented that thousands of Nigeria may have been misled by the report and added that it was shocking that some people churn out lies and fake reports and wondered how he could have issued a statement on the Osun election and only one online news portal would have access to it.