Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Osun State governorship election, Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola, on his victory in the just concluded election.

Oyetola was declared winner of the governorship election, on Thursday, after the supplementary poll in some local government areas.

Dr. Fayemi described the keenly contested election as a ‘reflection of the huge political awareness and maturity of the people of Osun State’, adding that it was heart-warming that the better candidate emerged victorious.

The Ekiti State Governor-elect, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, said with the government of the six South West states now under the control of APC, the much talked about regional integration and development would be fully achieved.

“Congratulations to the Governor-elect, Gboyega Oyetola, and to our great party, the APC. The people have spoken, and clearly too. It is indeed victory for democracy and all lovers of progress.

“The regional integration and development agenda of the South West would now become a reality, with all the attendant benefits for the people of the geo-political zone.” he said.

Dr. Fayemi, who described Oyetola as a seasoned administrator and astute manager of men and resources, said he is confident the Governor-elect would take the state to the next level of development, having been a part of Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s development-focused administration.