A journalist with Global Excellence, Mr Abayomi Akinlolu, on Saturday escaped death in an accident which occurred around Steel Rolling Mills area along Osogbo-Ikirun Road while on election duty.

The accident was said to have been caused by a van belonging to the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency which swerved off its path.

It was observed that the damaged car turned and face the direction from where it was coming from due to the impact of the accident.

Akinlolu, who was in a terrible shock as of the time our correspondent got there said he was lucky to be alive because he thought he would perish in the crash.

Some officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps were seen at the scene flagging down vehicles to prevent them from ramming into the car which was at the centre of the road.

The journalist, who is based in Kwara State but was in Osun to cover the governorship election said the FRSC officials assisted him with a private towing vehicle to a mechanic workshop.

Akinlolu said, “I was on my way to Ikirun and I was behind a Hilux van belonging to the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency. Somebody who, they picked, I think a prison official, wanted to alight and the driver of the NDLEA suddenly swerved to my path. In an attempt to avoid colliding with the van, I swerved and the car climbed the median and came down twice.

” I hit my head against the windscreen, the shaft pulled out and the bumper and the vender were badly damaged. My escape was miraculous.

“Two persons that first came asked me where was the driver, I told them that I was the one but they couldn’t believe. I am just lucky to be alive.”

But the Sector Commander of the FRSC in Osun State, Mr Peter Oke, when contacted said it was not a fatal accident.

He said, “It is a minor accident and our men were there and I believe the car has been removed from the scene.”