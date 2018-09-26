The Social Democratic Party candidate in the Osun governorship election, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has said that what is important to him is the practice of true democracy, good governance and accountability in the State.

Omisore made the remark in a statement on Wednesday, in Ile-Ife, signed by his media aide, Jide Fakorede.

The former deputy governor said that, in spite of pressures on him in the run-up to Thursday’s re-run governorship poll in the state, he would never renege on his promise of good governance, accountability and human dignity in the State.

He said: “Osun State has always been a stellar example of democracy where the people have consistently and freely expressed their franchise to determine who governs them.

“This should remain so. Osun people have shown that it is not business as usual.

“It is a positive deviation from what was hitherto the norm.

“I am telling my people that they should go with any political party that believes in what we in the SDP stand for; good governance, social justice and accountability.

“I have already detailed how we planned to restore Osun to the path of good governance through the five thematic pillars in my manifesto I shared during the electioneering campaign.

“I will not negotiate for personal gains and abandon my people.”

Omisore, however, insisted that his alliance will remain with the people of Osun, irrespective of the political party they belong.

He added that his people must be treated with the dignity they deserve, while having a government that will be accountable to them.

According to him, the people need to experience the good governance founding fathers of the state envisaged.

He said: “I have told the parties that have solicited for my support to approach the electorates and ask for their mandate as I have assured them that I will not coerce them for political or social power.

“It is because I have kept my promise that has made me enjoyed their unalloyed support all these years.”

Omisore also highlighted his SDP’s manifestos, including the five thematic pillars the party had hoped to implement to improve governance, eliminate financial reckless and re-position the economy of Osun.

They include, economic management and accountability; Professionalism and performance; Equity in access to service; Local content and innovation; and Security.

Omisore added: “It is the right and democratic freedom of people to choose by their own free will. Their votes should not be coerced by money, vote buying, intimidation in form of militarisation, political and social power.

“Their voices of demand for good governance, accountability and human dignity should continue to be heard as well as salaries paid.”