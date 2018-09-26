The Social Democratic Party (SDP) Candidate in last Saturday’s Governorship Election in Osun State, Chief Iyiola Omisore, has agreed to work with the APC in tomorrow’s rerun.

The deal was sealed after a meeting between Chief Omisore and an APC team led by Chairman Adams Oshiomhole in Osogbo early Wednesday.

In the APC entourage were Governors Abiola Ajimobi, Abdullahi Ganduje, Ibikunle Amosun of Oyo, Kano and Ogun states respectively.

Also in the team was Governor-elect Dr. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.