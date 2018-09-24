The Centre for Democracy and Government (CDD) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prosecute those whose illegalities contributed to making the Osun state governorship election inconclusive.

The group also called on voters to remain calm and peaceful while ahead of the rerun election scheduled for Thursday.

Joseph Fuwape, returning officer of the election, had declared the exercise inconclusive, saying there was no significant votes to declare a winner.

Idayat Hassan, CDD director, said INEC should work with security agencies to investigate and prosecute those responsible for acts which undermined the electoral process in the affected areas.

“The INEC staff to be investigated and prosecuted include those involved in the destruction of electoral materials, particularly the staff who tore the Form EC 8A result sheet in one of the Polling Units that was cancelled,” the group said in a statement.

“Also, other ad-hoc staff that engaged in subverting the electoral process must be made to face the full wrath of the law. This, in our opinion, will enhance the credibility of the process and boost public confidence in the Commission not just in the Osun governorship supplementary elections but the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

“It is pertinent to stress that speedy prosecution of those found culpable would not only sanitise the electoral process but would deter future offenders.

“We call on the Osun electorate to continue with its calm and orderly disposition, as INEC works to ensure the electoral process is concluded in line with extant laws and guidelines governing the process.”