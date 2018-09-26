The League of Concerned Democratic Youths of Nigeria, a pressure group, says the electoral umpire is currently on global spotlight as it prepares for the Osun re-run governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the re-run election for Thursday.

Mr Mike Omoba, the National Coordinator of the league, has reminded INEC that it must be guided by its mandate.

Omoba, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja, that the commission must uphold its integrity and act in line with global best practices.

He urged the commission to maintain absolute neutrality in determining the outcomes of all elections.

‘’INEC should remember that it is currently on the global spotlight.

‘’All its actions and inactions speak volumes in the ears of the global community, especially as political activities in Nigeria are gathering momentum towards a finale in the 2019 general elections.”

He said that it was imperative for INEC to shore up voters’ confidence and guarantee the sanctity and transparency of the 2019 general polls.

Omoba commended INEC for waht he described as a “relatively well conducted election” and also expressed satisfaction with the “massive” turnout of voters.

‘’The massive turnout of voters is an attestation to the fact that Osun people are keenly desirous of genuine change.”

He advised that while Sen. Adeleke and the PDP may be tinkering with legal options to upturn INEC’s inconclusive verdict on the election, the electorate should brace up en masse to cast their votes in the re-run.

‘’We encourage the good people of Osun not to rest on their oars until they achieve the leadership which they earnestly seek.

‘’It is not over until it is over; and it shall only be over when our preferred choice of candidate is sworn in as substantive governor of Osun.’’

Omoba, similarly commended Mr. David Adeleke, popularly known by his stage name as “Davido” for his steadfast loyalty and support for Sen. Ademola Adeleke’s political ambition.

‘’We, at the league of concerned democratic youths, believe that Davido’s solidarity with Sen. Adeleke, who happens to be his uncle, is proof of selflessness.

‘’It is not easy for an entertainer like Davido to create time to follow-up the campaign activities.

‘’This is proof not only of his selfless sacrifice, but his commitment to enthrone an enduring legacy of good governance in Osun.’’

He noted that leadership was inextricably linked with sacrifice and that the youths were ready to avail Davido of the needed support, if he considered pursuing any political ambition.

NAN recalls that INEC had declared the Sept. 22 Osun governorship election inconclusive because the number of votes cancelled were much more than the narrow margin by which the PDP candidate defeated his APC strong contender.

While Adeleke of PDP polled 254,698 votes in the Sept. 22 election, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola of APC scored 254, 345 votes, a difference of 353 votes.

Due to cases of ballot boxes snatching that occurred in Ife north, Ife south, Orolu, and Osogbo, a total of 3,498 votes were cancelled in the seven affected polling units, the Returning Officer, Prof. Joseph Fuwape, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).