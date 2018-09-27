The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed concern over reports that some observers and journalists were being arrested and prevented from operating in some polling units in the Osun State governorship supplementary election.

In a tweet on Thursday, the electoral umpire said the issue was being taken up with the security agencies.

INEC is disturbed about reports that accredited media and observers are being arrested or prevented from operating in some polling units. This is being taken up with the security agencies.#OsunDecides2018 — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) September 27, 2018

INEC had declared last Saturday’s election inconclusive after announcing that the margin between the two top candidates was less than the total number of votes in polling units where voting was cancelled.

PDP candidate Ademola Adeleke led the race with 353 votes after polling 254,698 votes, as against the 254,345 votes his closest rival, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC got.

Consequently, the commission fixed Thursday (today) for a rerun in seven polling units, with a possible 3,498 votes up for grabs.

The exercise started at about 8:00 am amidst a downpour.

Observers, however, say the turn out was massive and so far, the exercise has been hitch-free.