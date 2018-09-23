Some hoodlums were on Saturday arrested by soldiers for allegedly disrupting voting at Ward 2 Unit 2 in the Ireti Ayo, Ilesa West Local Government Area of Osun State during the governorship election.

The Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps in the state, Mr Emmanuel Attah, confirmed this to newsmen in Osogbo, the state capital

He said the leader of the hoodlums was arrested after he stormed the polling unit and harassed NYSC members on duty.

Attah said the harassment led to a temporary stoppage of the election but normalcy was restored when he arrived and alerted some soldiers on patrol of the misconduct.

He said, “Some hoodlums came and started harassing corps members at Ward 2 Unit 2 in Ireti Ayo.

“Voting was temporarily suspended because of this.

“We informed some soldiers on patrol and upon seeing the soldiers, they ran away but their leader was arrested and taken away.

“The arrest of the miscreant was a relief to the voters there. They were very happy and voting resumed and everything went on peacefully after that.”