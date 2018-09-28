A socio-political organisation, Oranmiyan Group, on Friday urged losers in the Osun governorship election to accept defeat.

The group, which made the call in a statement by its Spokesman, Mr Sodiq Olajide, in Osogbo, also urged the Governor-elect, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, to be magnanimous in victory.

It also congratulated Oyetola over his victory in the poll.

According to Oramiyan, the incoming administration is preparing to unfold a new lease of life for the people of Osun through purposeful and responsible governance.

It lauded the people of Osun for their mature and peaceful conduct as they made their choice through the ballot.

The group also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for displaying impartiality throughout the first and the re-run elections.

The group commended the security agencies for creating the right atmosphere for the relatively peaceful conduct of the poll, urging the operatives to sustain the peace.

They also praised the local and international observers and monitors for their vigilance and contributions toward the relatively hitch-free exercise.

The group, therefore, urged the losers to be gallant in conceding defeat and use constitutional means to settle whatever grievances they may have “rather than resorting to self-help”.

It also appealed to all stakeholders in the state to work toward a successful transition to a new administration “in the higher interest of not only the state but the entire nation and its fledgeling democratic experience”.