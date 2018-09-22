The All Progressives Congress candidate in the Osun State governorship election, Gboyega Oyetola, said he believed he would win the election because he had laboured so hard.

Oyetola said this shortly after casting his vote at Ward 1, Unit 2 in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

He had arrived, alongside his wife and children, at 10.07am and finished casting his vote five minutes later.

Speaking to journalists after voting, the 64-year-old said he was satisfied with the conduct of the voters and security agents.

He said, “I believe the security agents are doing their job very well. It’s been so far so good because everybody realises there must be a free and fair election.

“On the allegation of vote-buying, I don’t know about people buying votes. They may be doing so somewhere else, but not in my ward.

I believe strongly that I’m going to win this election; I’ve laboured so hard. Apart from that, the current administration has worked very well in a lot of areas, including health care, commerce, education, infrastructural development, and agriculture.

“I’m going to make sure I continue with those projects, especially in providing security for the people. Everyone is looking forward to seeing who leads them in the next four years.”