Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has congratulated Mr Gboyega Oyetola, Osun governor-elect, describing his victory as “hard-fought.”

Obaseki’s congratulatory message was in a statement signed by Mr Crusoe Osagie, his Special Adviser on Media and communication, on Friday in Benin.

He said, “I am delighted at your hard-fought victory in the Osun State gubernatorial election.

“I join millions of Nigerians in the country and beyond to heartily congratulate you and salute your tenacity.

“Your victory provides a fillip to the growing profile of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the preferred political party in the country.

“I have unwavering faith in your pedigree as an astute and experienced administrator and manager, to consolidate on the foundation laid by the outgoing governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and take Osun to greater heights,” Obaseki said in the message.