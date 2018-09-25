The All Progressives Campaign Council for the Osun Governorship Election has urged the party’s members in the areas where the state’s election rerun will be held on Thursday to ignore the alleged rantings of the PDP and turn out en masse to vote for the ruling party.

In a statement in Abuja by the Chairman of the Council’s Media Committee, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Council said the threat by the PDP to challenge, in court, the Independent National Electoral Commission’s declaration of last Saturday’s election as inconclusive was nothing but sheer bravado.

He said the PDP was merely afraid of losing the rerun.

Mohammed, who is also the minister of Information, said the PDP may also have contrived the court threat as a way of distracting the APC and its members ahead of the rerun, calling that distraction strategy dead on arrival.

He said, ”The PDP knows that the so-called court challenge which it has threatened to mount will not fly, especially because the highest court in the land has already pronounced on the issue of whether or not INEC has the powers to declare an election inconclusive

”The PDP is not unaware of the pronouncement of the Supreme Court in the case of James Abiodun Faleke vs INEC and others, that INEC has the duty of conducting elections and that, besides the constitutional provisions, it is guided by the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Election Guidelines and Manual issued for its officials in accordance with the Act.”

He said that since the PDP had boasted that its candidate will win if the Osun Governorship Election is conducted over and over again, the party should stop being jittery and put its money where its mouth is by willingly participating in the rerun.