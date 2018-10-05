



The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the just concluded Osun governorship election, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has explained the reasons behind his support for the All Progressive Congress (APC) during the supplementary election.

At a town hall meeting with party members in Osogbo the state capital, Omisore said he gave his support to the APC to have a coalition government which will birth development in the state.

He added that there is no iota of truth in the rumours that he had collected money from the ruling party.

According to him, he only gave his support because the party accepted to work with the blueprint of the SDP.