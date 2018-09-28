The APC Campaign Council for the Osun governorship election has expressed satisfaction with the outcome of Thursday’s supplementary election in the state, saying with the result, the people have emphatically pitched their tent with the ruling party.

In a statement issued in Osogbo on Thursday by the Chairman of the Council’s Media Committee, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Council also congratulated the Governor-elect, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the outgoing Governor, His Excellency Rauf Aregbesola and the entire APC family for the well deserved but hard-earned victory.

The Council advised the PDP to stop issuing threats and to take full advantage of the democratic process if it has any grouse with the supplementary election.

”When the PDP led in the main election, which was declared inconclusive, we did not threaten fire and brimstone, neither did we drag the International community into it. We simply went along with the prescribed process. We urge the PDP to emulate this,” it said.

The Council also called on INEC and the security agencies to ensure that the PDP thugs, fake observers and vote buyers who were arrested during the rerun are all brought to justice expeditiously.

It commended INEC and the security agencies for a largely peaceful and orderly election, as attested to by local and international observers.

The Council said the biggest winner in the whole election saga is democracy, and gave the credit to the good people of Osun as well as the ruling APC, which did not hesitate to submit to the democratic process despite the high stakes.

”As we said in an earlier statement, the PDP, in its time, would not have given any room for a rerun as it would have hijacked the main election, with its brigandage, rigging and total disdain for the democratic process.

”But as a party of change, we believe strongly in the democratic process. We believe in the ability of the relevant institutions to carry out their assigned responsibilities and we believe in the ability of the people to do what is right.

”In the end, the good people of Osun did what is right by ensuring the shellacking of the PDP. This is the right thing to do, considering the impressive performance of the APC-government in Osun in the last eight years,” it said.