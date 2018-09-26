The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure a free, fair and credible election in the Thursday’s governorship rerun election in Osun.

The Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Rafsanjani, made the call on Wednesday in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

Rafsanjani said the success of Osun election would determine the upcoming 2019 election.

Rafsanjami said: “CISLAC calls on INEC to conduct a free and fair rerun election.

“We urge INEC to create confidence in Nigerian voters and ensure electoral transparency as Osun election is becoming too suspicious by many Nigerians and the international community.”

Rafsanjani, who called on all political parties participating in the poll to eschew violence, also urged the security agencies deployed for the poll to display highest level of professionalism.

He said: “Political parties must not engage in any dubious, manipulative behaviour and violence. This will guarantee acceptance by all.

“Civil Society will continue to observe INEC, monitor the conduct of security agencies and political parties in this scheduled election tomorrow in Osun.”

He also called on the electorate in the affected polling units to cast their vote peacefully.

NAN reports that INEC had declared the governorship election in Osun inconclusive following the thin margin of votes scored by the two main contenders.

The rerun election slated for Thursday in Osun is to hold in seven polling units across four local government areas.

The Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Prof. Joseph Fuwape, said Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party scored 254,698 votes, while Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress scored 254, 345 votes and Senator Iyiola Omisore of Social Democratic Party followed with 128,049.

Prof Fuwape said: “Based on the results collated by the Returning Officer, the margin between the two leading candidates is 353 which is lower than the number of registered voters in the affected areas.”

The Extant law and INEC Guidelines and Regulations provide that where such a situation occurs, a declaration may not be made.