The immediate past speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Hon Adejare Bello, has applauded the electorate for their conduct in the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Speaking with newsmen at Ward 3, unit 4, Ede North, where he voted, Bello said the card readers have been functioning well.

He expressed confidence in winning his polling unit for his party, the APC.

However, a candidate in the ongoing election, Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the process.

Omisore, a former deputy governor in the state, said the reports he received was that the card readers were too slow.