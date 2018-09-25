The Missions of the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States has called for a credible, violence-free exercise ahead of Thursday’s rerun for the Osun State governorship election.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, the EU, US, and the UK commended the people of Osun for voting peacefully in the election conducted on September 22.

They also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the improved organisation of the election, as well as the security agencies for their conduct, despite INEC’s declaration that the result was inconclusive.

The statement read in part, “We commend the people of Osun for voting peacefully, the Independent National Electoral Commission for the improved organisation of the election, and security services for their conduct.

“We urge that all continue to support a peaceful, free, fair, and credible completion of the process as INEC re-runs the election in seven polling units where – through no fault of their own – voters were not able to cast their votes and have them counted last Saturday.

“We stress the importance that the re-run should take place without any violence, intimidation, or vote buying.

“Whoever wins the election after Thursday’s vote should be magnanimous in victory, and whoever loses should be gracious in defeat”.