The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Akande, has assured that his party’s candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, will emerge the winner of the Osun State governorship election.

Akande said this after casting his vote on Saturday morning.

He arrived at his polling unit, PU 12, Ward 4 of Isedo area in Ila-Orangun local government, at about 10:04 a.m.

While addressing journalists after casting his vote, Akande said: “My party has always been assured of victory especially in this part of the country, we are everywhere.”

A total of 48 parties are participating in the election including the APC whose candidate is Gboyega Oyetola.

When asked about his assessment of the 2018 voting exercise in comparison to the ones held in the past, he said: “Gone are those days, like four years ago, when people are forced to vote. This time around people are trooping out en masse to happily cast their votes.”

Akande was the governor of Osun State from 1999–2003, as a member of the Alliance for Democracy (AD). He was the first chairman of the APC when it was formed in the build up to the 2015 general elections.