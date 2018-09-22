Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the ongoing governorship election in Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has voted.

He was accredited and voted at Ward 2, Unit 1, located at Popo Primary School, Boripe Local Government Area, Iragbiji, Osun State.

Oyetola is contesting the governorship seat alongside candidates like Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party, Fatai Akinbade of the African Democratic Congress, and Adeoti Moshood of Action Democratic Party.