The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, scored the highest number of votes in Ife North Local Government Area according to the result announced by the INEC.

Oyetola polled 6527 votes in the local government to defeat the candidate of Social Democratic Party, Senator Iyiola Omisore, who polled 5158 votes to come third behind the PDP candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who scored 5486 votes.

Omisore is from Ife Central Local Government but the candidates of the two leading parties who are from outside Ife axis performed better than him in the poll.