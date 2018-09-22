An All Progressives Congress party agent, who preferred to be anonymous, confided in newsmen that almost all the parties were involved in vote-buying in Ede.

He told newsmen that the African Democratic Party in a door-to-door ‘evangelism’ distributed between N1,000 and N2,000 last night while the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress gave out their cash this morning.

Likewise, the ADP, the PDP and the APC have been giving out money to voters in Asunmo ward, Unit 1, Talafia area, Ede.

He said, “As a party agent, I have over N100,000 with me and I will give it out to those that vote for the APC.”