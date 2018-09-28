Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Friday congratulated the Governor-elect of Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, for winning the keenly contested governorship election in the state.

Ambode, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Habib Aruna, said it was a well deserved victory.

He said the people of Osun had made a choice to vote for continuity and experience, which Oyetola represents.

Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared as winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the end of Thursday’s supplementary election in seven wards.

He polled a total of 255,505 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Ademola Adeleke, who polled 255,023 votes.

Ambode congratulated the APC for yet another victory, saying it was a confirmation that the people still had confidence in the programmes and policies of the party.

He also commended the people of Osun for comporting themselves during the exercise.

Ambode said that despite the inconclusive election on Sept. 22, voters defied the heavy downpour to come out en masse to exercise their franchise during the supplementary election.

“The election has been deservedly won. The good people of Osun have chosen quality continuity over uncertainty.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the Governor-elect will bring his wealth of experience to bear and continue with the good works of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, call for unity and take Osun to greater heights,” Ambode said.

He also urged those aggrieved with the result to channel their grievances to the appropriate quarters, rather than resort to self help.