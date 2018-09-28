The Campaign Organisation for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adeleke Ademola, in the Osun State governorship election has condemned the outcome of the rerun and has vowed to uphold the mandate of the people, by seeking legal redress.

It expressed its displeasure in a statement issued on Friday, after the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Gboyega Oyetola, emerged victorious in Thursday’s exercise.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared Oyetola the winner after he got 255,505 votes, while Adeleke secured 255,023 votes.

The group, however, described the election as a sham as Oyetola had trailed the candidate of the Adeleke, by 353 votes going into the supplementary election.

It also alleged that voters were deliberately refused access to polling points at gun points and those allowed to voting centers were forced to vote for the APC.

The statement read in part, “The whole world is witnessing a charade in the name of election, a deliberate effort at imposition of a discredited leadership on the suffering people of Osun state through undisguised brutal force.

“Applying all standards, today’s supplementary poll is a non-event as all norms of electoral process are violated.

“Voters are deliberately refused access to polling points at gun points, those allowed to voting centers are forced to vote for APC, PDP party agents are arrested, beaten up and shut out of polling centres, PDP agents are barred from many units, roads are blocked to stop voters and observers, journalists and election monitors are blocked from accessing many voting areas, those who attempted gaining access are attacked by hooded thugs, PDP leaders are hounded and arrested. It was a brutal unleashing of force against unarmed election stakeholders”.

The group, therefore, declared that the entire exercise was marred and no election took place in the state.

“We report to the whole world that in Osun today no supplementary poll took place. It was all violence and undisguised breaching of all electoral rules,” it said.

Furthermore, it accused the APC of trying to steal the mandate of the people but however, stressed that it will do its best to ensure the mandate is delivered.

“The APC is pushing violently to steal people’s mandate freely given by the oppressed people of Osun state.

“We condemn this charade; We reject this violent operation called election, we dissociate ourselves from this brazen shame and sham election.

“We stand on the mandate freely given to Ademola Adeleke, we will uphold the people’s mandate through all legal means. We will not succumb to fascist agents, hell bent on plunging the state into chaos,” it said.

The group also called on the international community to intervene in the affairs of the state, adding that a major political tragedy is underway with huge consequence for the nation.