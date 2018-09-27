The Adeleke Campaign Organisation has alerted the world to what it described as “brazen theft and daylight swindling” of Osun people who were criminally denied their rights to vote in the rerun election on Thursday.

According to a statement by Director of Media and Publicity of the campaign, Olawale Rasheed, INEC, Security agencies and the ruling All Progressive Congress, allegedly conspired against the people of Osun state.

Rasheed states: “An unprecdeneted travesty of justice and shattering of democractic values are ongoing in Osun state.

“The whole world is witnessing a charade in the name of election, a deliberate effort at imposition of a discredited leadership on the suffering people of Osun state through undisguised brutal force. Applying all standards, today’s supplementary poll is a non-event as all norms of electoral process are violated.

“Voters are deliberatedly refused access to polling points at gun points.Those allowed to voting centers are forced to vote for APC. PDP party agents are arrested ,beaten up and shut out of polling centres. PDP agents are barred from many units. Roads are blocked to stop voters and observers.

“Journalists and election monitors are blocked from accessing many voting areas. Those who attempted gaining access are attacked by hooded thugs. PDP leaders are hounded and arrested. It was a brutal unleashing of force against unarmed election stakeholders.

“We report to the whole world that in Osun today no supplementary poll took place.It was all violence and and undisguised breaching of all electoral rules. The APC is pushing violently to steal people’s mandate freely given by the oppressed people of Osun state.

“We condemn this charade; we reject this violent operations called election. We dissociate ourselves from this brazen shame and sham election.

“We stand on the mandate freely given to Ademola Adeleke. We will uphold the people’s mandate through all legal means. We will not succumb to fascist agents hell bent on plunging the state into chaos.

“We call on the international community to monitor happenings in Osun state. A major political tragedy is underway with huge consequence for the nation.”