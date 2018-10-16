



The gubernatorial candidate of People’s Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has filed a petition before the State Election Tribunal challenging the victory of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the recently concluded governorship election in Osun state.

Joined in the petition is Osun State Governor Elect, Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola, his political party, APC and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the petition with registration number EPT/OS/GOV/1m/2018 filed by his counsels led by Nathaniel Oke (SAN), the petitioner, Adeleke and his party

The plaintiffs in the petition claimed that Adeleke won the September 22nd and 27th rerun election going by the total actual and valid votes cast and expected to be returned winner of the election.

Adeleke and PDP noted that the 3rd respondents, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wrongfully declared and returned Oyetola as the Governor Elect.

He had earlier sought the leave of the tribunal to inspect and obtain Certified True Copies of all electoral materials used for the election.

It would be recalled that INEC had declared Oyetola the winner of the poll, after the first ballot of September 22 had been declared inconclusive, and rerun election was held.

The PDP candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, however rejected the result of the poll, alleging irregularities and intimidation of voters.

The state chairman of the party, Mr. Soji Adagunodo, who led other chieftains of the party filed the petition Tuesday evening.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after filing the petition at the premises of Osun State High Court, Osogbo, Adagunodo, who was flanked by the former Osun state Attorney General, Barrister Niyi Owolade and other chieftains of PDP, said his party has valid grounds to challenge the victory of the APC candidate.

He said the party had to file the process the time it did because of the intelligence at his disposal that some people were planning to cause violence in the state, and thus prevent PDP from filing its petition.

Asked about the reliefs sought in the petition, Adagunodo said: “we are keeping all that under wraps. Our legal team is working so hard to ensure diligent prosecution.”

Describing as ‘diversionary’ the matter of certificate forgery involving the governorship candidate of the party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, pending before an Abuja High Court, Adagunodo expressed confidence in the judiciary to dispense justice in favour of his party.

The petitioner also sought for an order of the tribunal granting or permitting its agents and or counsel for the purpose of instituting and maintaining the petition to obtain Certified True Copies and conduct manual/physical inspection and verification of all electoral materials including card reader machines in respect of the Osun State Governorship Election.

He also sought to inspect forms EC8A, EC8A (VP), EC8B, EC8C, EC8D, EC60E, INEC Election manual and guidelines 2018, Collation Officers Reports, INEC Voters Register used for the election, card readers verification records as generated by the card readers machines, card readers machine with serial numbers used for conduct of the election and all other documents used in the conduct of the election in the state.

The petitioner further sought order of the tribunal directing the 3rd respondent to produce and print out from their date base and release to the applicants report of accredited voters on the election day per polling unit, report of all data updated on the election day per statewide polling unit and voting point and list of PVC distribution statistics per polling unit.

He also urged the tribunal to restrain the 3rd respondent from altering and/or mutilating in any manner whatsoever and howsoever the extracted information from the card reader, electoral materials.

The tribunal had granted all the prayers of PDP and Adeleke to inspect all materials used during the election.