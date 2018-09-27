A campaign group of the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, has accused the Nigerian Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of conniving to favour the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Gboyega Oyetola to emerge winner of the Osun state governorship election.

The election which was first held on Saturday 22nd September was declared inconclusive by INEC after votes in seven polling units in Ife-North, Ife-South and Osogbo were cancelled due to violence.

After collation of valid votes, Adeleke was ahead of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Gboyega Oyetola with a difference of 353 votes. APC polled 254,345 while PDP had 254,698 votes.

A rerun-election was scheduled for Thursday 27 September.

While the rerun election had commenced in the early hours of today, Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation (AACO) said government security agencies were working against the emergence of its principal as the winner of the election.

“We report to the whole world the brazen theft and daylight swindling of Osun people who were criminally denied their rights to vote and be voted for by an anti-people conspiracy among INEC, security agencies and the ruling All Progressive Congress,” the group said in a statement.

“An unprecedented travesty of justice and shattering democratic values are ongoing in Osun state.”

The group described the election as “a non-event as all norms of electoral process” and breach of electoral laws.

“We report to the whole world that in Osun today no supplementary poll took place. It was all violence and undisguised breaching of all electoral rules. APC is pushing violently to steal people’s mandate freely given by the oppressed people of Osun state.”

AACO alleged that “voters are deliberately refused access to polling units at gun points. Those allowed into voting centres are forced to vote for APC. PDP party agents were arrested, beaten up and shut out of polling centres. PDP agents are barred from many units. Roads are blocked to stop voters and observers.”

“Journalists and election monitors are blocked from accessing many voting areas. Those who are able to gain access were attacked by hooded thugs. PDP leaders were hounded and arrested. It was a brutal unleashing of force against unarmed election stakeholders.”

The group condemned the actions of INEC and the Police, called on the international community to monitor happenings in Osun state. A major political tragedy is underway with huge consequence for the nation.”

“We stand on the mandate freely given to Ademola Adeleke. We will uphold the people’s mandate through all legal means. We will not succumb to fascist agents hell-bent on plunging the state into chaos,” AACO said.