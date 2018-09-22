The candidate of the African Democratic Congress in the Osun governorship election, Fatai Akinbade, has voted.

He voted at 10:35am at Ward 3, Unit 123, Ogbagba, Ola-Oluwa Local Government Area in Osun State.

Akinbade is contesting the governorship seat alongside candidates like Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, and Adeoti Moshood of Action Democratic Party.