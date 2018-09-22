The African Democratic Congress has debunked the ‘fake news’ going about the leaders of the party have asked supporters to vote for candidates of other parties.

The party, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Yemi Kolapo, said it was the handiwork of politicians who were bent on confusing Osun people as a result of the clear advantage of the ADC candidates, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade and Justice Folahanmi Oloyede (RTD).

“Please disregard the rumour. There is no way ADC, as the most credible alternative, can be subsumed under any other political party,” the statement said.